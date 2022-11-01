Andre Chase took to Twitter this afternoon to react to the WWE NXT release of Bodhi Hayward.

As noted, WWE released five NXT Superstars today, including former Chase University member Hayward. You can click here for details on the departures.

In an update, Chase tweeted thanks to Hayward, and said he will always appreciate his friendship.

“I just want to publicly thank @bodhihaywardWWE for his dedication to #ChaseU. I will always appreciate him being my first scholarship athlete, but more importantly I will always appreciate his friendship. Keep going!! [raising hands emoji],” Chase wrote.

Hayward has not publicly commented on his release as of this writing.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on today’s NXT releases. Below is the full tweet from Chase:

