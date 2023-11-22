What is going on with Andre Chase lately?

Ever since their recent dealings with The Family, Andre Chase has been the subject of a lot of Chase U-related controversy.

As seen during his match on last week’s episode of WWE NXT, the “Chase U Student Section” inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. booed him throughout the bout before ultimately walking out on him, the distraction of which caused him to lose the NXT Tag-Team titles back to The Family.

After another video package updating fans on the controversy surrounding Andre Chase, it was announced that the Chase U leader will finally break his silence on next week’s show.

Check out the official promotional graphic for the segment announced for next week's show below