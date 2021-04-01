Next Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, the go-home show for WrestleMania 37, will be a special WrestleMania edition of the show.

Adam Pearce has announced that next Friday’s SmackDown, taped this week, will feature the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and a Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles currently held by Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Next Friday’s SmackDown will also feature appearances by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge to promote their Triple Threat on Night Two.

Pearce has announced the following participants for the Andre Battle Royal:

* Akira Tozawa, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Jey Uso, Kalisto, King Baron Corbin, Lince Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Slapjack, T-BAR, Tucker

WWE has not confirmed participants for the Fatal 4 Way as of this writing, but likely challengers for Roode and Ziggler include Otis and Chad Gable, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, and The Street Profits.

The last Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was held in 2019 at WrestleMania 35, with Braun Strowman getting the win. The match was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The inaugural winner in 2014 was Cesaro at WrestleMania 30. Winners after that were Big Show in 2015, King Corbin in 2016, Mojo Rawley in 2017, and Matt Hardy in 2018.

It looks like there will not be a WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal this year. That match was also not held in 2020 due to the pandemic. The inaugural winner was Naomi at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Carmella won in 2019.

Stay tuned for on WrestleMania 37, plus more on next week’s go-home SmackDown and this week’s show, which will feature YouTube star Logan Paul appearing for the red carpet premiere of Sami Zayn’s documentary trailer.

