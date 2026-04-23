A small North Carolina town is paying tribute to one of professional wrestling’s most legendary figures.

Ellerbe, North Carolina, a quiet community with fewer than 1,000 residents, is officially honoring Andre the Giant with a new roadside historical marker recognizing his unique connection to the area.

The marker is being unveiled on Thursday, April 23, and will sit at the intersection of NC Highway 73 and Old NC Highway 220.

It reads: “Andre The Giant. 1946-1993. Actor and professional wrestler. Was born Andre Roussimoff. Known for role in The Princess Bride in 1987. Lived nearby.”

For context, Ellerbe’s population was listed at just 864 residents as of the 2020 census.

According to North Carolina’s Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, Andre’s time in the community left a lasting impression.

In addition to enjoying a slower pace of life, he also became involved locally, including participating in civic efforts such as opposing a proposed radioactive waste site in Richmond County, where his presence reportedly carried significant influence.

Residents came to know Andre as a “gentle, thoughtful man” who valued privacy and friendships during his time living in the area.

On the wrestling side, Andre also received a major posthumous honor last week when WWE inducted his iconic match against Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III into the Hall of Fame as the 2026 Immortal Moment Award winner. Andre’s daughter Robin and Hogan’s son Nick were both on hand to accept the recognition.

(H/T: APNews)