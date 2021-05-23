Peacock recently added the Best of Andre The Giant compilation, which features the 8th Wonder of the World’s legendary showdowns with Ernie Ladd and Bruiser Brody in Madison Square Garden, as well as hit one-on-one bout with Hulk Hogan from Shea Stadium.

The official WWE Twitter account has wished former two-time Universal champion Bray Wyatt, also known as The Fiend, a happy birthday. The Eater of Worlds turned 34.