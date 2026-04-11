WWE invades “Sin City” next week as they continue to wind down the road to the upcoming two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

During the April 10 episode of WWE SmackDown at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, a couple of big announcements were made for next week’s show.

Now confirmed for the April 17 episode of WWE SmackDown at the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, which will serve as the WrestleMania 42 ‘go-home show,’ is the 2026 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Additionally, a big eight-man tag-team match was announced, which will see The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs.

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