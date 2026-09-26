Andrew Cass traces his rise toward a West Coast Pro title shot to one bruising night in last year’s West Coast Cup. In a written interview with Rami Afif, Cass called the tournament “the single most formative day of my career” and explained why the experience changed his outlook before his September 25 challenge against champion Adam Priest.

Cass beat Manny Lo, Atticus Cogar and Danny Orion during the tournament. He recalled reaching the final with little left in the tank, skewers having punctured his knee and his back aching after a ringside slam. Cass said getting through those three matches, then facing ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty nine days later, showed him he could hold his own against established opponents.

That path led to his West Coast Pro Championship match with Priest at Bodyslams on Broadway in Oakland. Speaking before the event, Cass called it the “most important match of my career thus far.” He said he had studied Priest’s decision-making closely and regarded the title as one of the independent scene’s major prizes. The interview did not provide the result of their match.

Cass also spoke about why West Coast Pro’s school suited him when he began training. The cardio and calisthenics on his first day felt familiar after years in martial arts, while the other trainees seemed invested in one another’s improvement. He pointed to a childhood track coach’s advice, “The work only gets done if you do it,” as a line that still pushes him.

Asked for a dream opponent, Cass chose Bryan Danielson, whom he credited with making him want to wrestle. He named the Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen, Germany, or San Francisco’s United Irish Cultural Center as the venues he would pick for that match.

Source: Rami Afif’s written interview with Andrew Cass.