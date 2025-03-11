Logan Paul is making enemies all over the place.

The former WWE United States Champion had a jam-packed crowd of 18,000 plus inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York after his head during this week’s live episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on Monday, March 10, 2025.

During the episode, Paul approached friend and fellow podcast host, Andrew Schulz, in a segment designed to help promote Andrew Schulz’ new Netflix special, “LIFE”, while he was seated with his wife in the front row inside MSG.

After things didn’t go as Paul had planned, the IMPAULSIVE podcast host got physical, slamming Schulz over the barricade and onto the floor. He brought Schulz in the ring to do further damage, only to be run off by AJ Styles.

Following the 3/10 broadcast, Schulz spoke backstage with WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley.

“[I thought] I was being honest with somebody that I used to consider a friend,” Schulz said of his comments to Paul during the televised segment. “We’ve done each other’s podcasts, we’ve known each other for years. I congratulated him on being a father, and then he asks me a question, and he wants me to lie in front of my people in New York City. What kind of douchebag makes you lie in front of your people?”

Schulz continued, “So I needed to tell them the truth. We’re not here to see Logan parade around as this part-time wrestler-slash-Pokémon card collector, whatever the hell he does. There are people who have dedicated their lives to this shit, and I want to see them. That’s why I showed up. It took me my entire life to perform at the Garden. This guy buys a Pokémon card for $4 million, he gets to show up? To me, that seems incredibly unfair. So I can’t believe he did that to me, to be honest with you. At least tell me, we’ll have a fair fight man to man. I had my wife right there.”

The host of the FLAGRANT podcast then mentioned how he plans to run into Paul again in the future, and noted that it “won’t be as cordial” next time around.

“I’m gonna bump into Logan again, and this time, we’re gonna be a little bit more prepared, and it’s gonna be a little bit less cordial,” he said. “That’s all I’m trying to say.”

