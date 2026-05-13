Andrew Yang has once again weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding WWE talent rights and wrestler classification.

The former U.S. presidential candidate responded on social media this week after WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash suggested that WWE performers should consider joining SAG-AFTRA amid recent reports that WWE and TKO have approached some talent about taking pay cuts.

Nash made the comments during an episode of his Kliq This podcast, arguing that wrestlers should explore union representation given the nature of modern WWE programming.

Yang appeared to agree completely.

“Nash is right,” Yang wrote. “WWE wrestlers participate in highly-rated scripted programming every week.”

He continued by adding, “They should be SAG-AFTRA members already.”

Yang has publicly criticized WWE multiple times over the years regarding the company’s treatment of talent and the long-standing independent contractor status of wrestlers.

Back in 2020, Yang was vocal about WWE implementing policies that restricted talent from using third-party platforms like Twitch and Cameo.

The controversy became especially notable after Zelina Vega parted ways with the company for a brief period following disagreements tied to those rules.

That wasn’t the only time Yang targeted WWE publicly.

Earlier this year, he also took aim at the company’s growing focus on celebrity involvement and sponsorship integration surrounding WrestleMania.

“It seems that TKO has really screwed up WWE/Wrestlemania with ads and celebs and getting away from the heart of pro wrestling – and talented performers are paying the price,” Yang previously wrote.

The topic of wrestler unionization has surfaced periodically throughout wrestling history, though it has rarely gained significant traction inside the industry despite ongoing conversations about pay structure, benefits, healthcare, and performer protections.