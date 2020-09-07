Former Democratic Presidential nominee Andrew Yang recently appeared on CNN to clarify the series of tweets he made at WWE and their chairman Vince McMahon after it was reported that the company would be restricting their talent from third-party agreements and claiming ownership of their likeliness, including their real names.

I’ll do whatever Joe and Kamala help us get to the next age in our country’s history, Ana. I think the post you’re talking about was my categorizing the misclassification of professional wrestlers as independent contractors, which is completely ridiculous. Given that WWE controls their name and likeness for years and controls their activities in many ways. Anything that Joe and Kamala have for me that they think will help move the country forward, I would love to help.

Yang would call the classification of WWE wrestlers as independent contractors ridiculous before warning McMahon that he better hope his friend Donald Trump wins if he doesn’t want to lose out on his “corrupt labor practices.” Check out Yang’s CNN clip below.

(Transcriptions from Wrestling News)