Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang made headlines last week (here and here) when he called out WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon over the recent edict issued against talents using third party platforms, such as Cameo and Twitch.

Yang spoke with Chris Van Vliet this week and revealed that someone within WWE actually contacted him about the edict, which is how he found out about it.

“I actually got a message from someone who is part of the WWE, pointing out to me this story about how WWE was saying, ‘Hey don’t go on Cameo or Twitch’,” he said.

Yang continued and said the edict infuriated him.

“It infuriated me because I know that the WWE has been trying to play it both ways for years now, where they’re saying on one hand you can’t do anything without our sayso we own you, but you’re an independent contractor and we have nothing to do with your health, retirement, any of the benefits that would come to an employee,” he said.

You can see the full interview with Yang below:

(H/T to Wrestletalk to the quote)

