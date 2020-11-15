Former Democratic Presidential Candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang released a short statement on Twitter today commenting on WWE’s recent release of star Zelina Vega. Yang, who has mentioned in the past his discrepancies with Vince McMahon and his labor practices, assures wrestling fans that he has not forgotten about the WWE chairman.

Yang writes, “I haven’t forgotten about Vince McMahon.” He recently said in an interview that if Joe Biden were to become U.S. President he would have a better chance and challenging WWE and possibly unionizing. Rumors have circulated that Yang may have a key position in Biden’s cabinet.