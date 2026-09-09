A celebration of life for Andy “The Butcher” Williams will be held later this month in his hometown of Buffalo, New York.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, September 27, from 6–11 p.m. at Buffalo RiverWorks. Organizers announced:

“Sunday, September 27th 6-11pm at Buffalo Riverworks. Please RSVP at the link for a free ticket to attend.”

Those wishing to attend must reserve a free ticket in advance. Shirts, hoodies and donations will benefit the Williams family, who will distribute the proceeds to charities of their choosing.

“Shirts, hoodies and all donations go directly to the Williams family that they will distribute to charities they have chosen. All info at AndyWilliamsForever.com.”

Before entering professional wrestling and becoming known to AEW fans as The Butcher, Williams established himself in the music world as the rhythm guitarist for the Buffalo hardcore band Every Time I Die.

The celebration will feature acoustic tributes from Stephen Brodsky and Adam McGrath of Cave In, Dan O’Connor and Alan Day of Four Year Strong, Anthony Green and others.