– Today’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature the Gallus vs. Imperium feud continue as Joe Coffey takes on Alexander Wolfe. NXT UK Champion WALTER will be banned from ringside, as will NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang and Mark Coffey.

Today’s show will also feature tag team action with The Hunt vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews. Below is a new promo for the show:

– This week’s WWE Main Event episode is now available on Hulu. The opening match features Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo.

After that match, Nikki Cross joined Sarah Schreiber for an interview in the ring. Cross talked about her recent dealings with Alexa Bliss and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, and last week’s loss to Bliss on RAW. Cross was then interrupted by Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans, which set up the Main Event main event – Cross vs. Royce.

Garza has not worked RAW since the October 12 show, when he defeated former tag team partner Andrade. He started working WWE Main Event matches that next week, defeating Carrillo in singles action. Since then he has loss to Ricochet and defeated Lince Dorado on WWE Main Event. This week’s match is Garza’s first match since working the Dual-Brand Battle Royal on the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show.

