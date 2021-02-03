WWE star and former NXT cruiserweight champion Angel Garza was the latest guest on Lucha Libre Online’s ULTIMA HORA show to discuss the key differences between being on the NXT roster and the Raw/SmackDown main roster. Hear what Garza had to say on the subject below.

Look, they are two completely different worlds. You can see it on the television programming. An NXT product is completely different than a SmackDown or Raw product. They are very different processes (creatively speaking). I can tell you that in one you are at the North Pole and in the other you are at the South Pole. It is within the same company, but it does have its differences. The matches have much longer time on NXT than on RAW or SmackDown. The same in terms of storytelling. It’s just completely different.

The full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Ringside News)