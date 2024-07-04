Angel Garza will be part of the WWE Universe for at least a few more years.

This week, the WWE veteran took part in a live stream on Facebook, during which he announced that he has signed a new multi-year contract with World Wrestling Entertainment.

“No, I have not left,” Garza said when asked by a fan if he had parted ways with WWE. “In fact, I just re-signed for another three years.”

He continued, “It was an offer I straight-up could not reject. So there is that.”

Garza currently competes alongside Humberto Carrillo as part of Legado Del Fantasma.