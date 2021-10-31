WWE star and former NXT cruiserweight champion Angel Garza recently spoke with WWE Espanol about a wide range of topics, most notably his relationship with Humberto Carrillo and how he has wanted to be partnered up with him since he joined the company. Highlights are below.

On how long he’s known Humberto Carrillo:

“We’ve known each other since we were literal babies, wrestling each other in the room just beating each other up. We’ve waited on this moment since we joined the company, we have put this idea on the table before stating that we can do a lot of good stuff together. They left it in the air because they saw him as a 100% técnico because they said he had a ‘baby face’ and not me. They said that I had the devil tail & horns, so they didn’t pair us together.”

On eventually getting paired with Carrillo:

“They paired me with Andrade and we continued until, suddenly, they got the two of us and said ‘You know what? We would like to try this thing as you two as a Tag Team. Do you guys like it?’ And we said that of course we liked it because we’ve been rallying for it for a long time. We have a lot of similarities and we understand each other really well, and I think everything is going wonderfully!”

