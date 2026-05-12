An interesting social media post from Angel Garza following WWE Raw has sparked speculation about the future of Los Garza in WWE.

Garza and his cousin, Humberto “Berto” Carrillo, made a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, despite both currently being assigned to the SmackDown roster.

The duo competed in a two-on-one handicap match against Oba Femi, but the bout was completely one-sided, with Femi dismantling both men in dominant fashion.

The appearance itself raised some eyebrows, as it marked the first Raw match for either Garza or Carrillo since participating in a battle royal back in 2023.

Then came Garza’s post-show message.

Shortly after Raw went off the air, Garza took to social media with a cryptic statement that immediately caught fans’ attention.

“Thank you to everyone who never jumped off the ship and kept supporting the Garza Legacy through it all,” he wrote.

That was enough to get people talking.

With WWE recently making multiple roster cuts and talent departures becoming a major topic again, some fans viewed the combination of the surprise Raw appearance, the decisive loss to Oba Femi, and Garza’s message as a potentially ominous sign regarding the status of Los Garza in WWE moving forward.