Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: Angel Orsini

Date: 12/08/2022

Your Host: James Walsh

Angel Orsini was the first woman ever put through a flaming table in ECW. Riptide the Prodigette herself joins the Wrestling Epicenter for the first time in 16 years to discuss her Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame involvement, the new film she’s a part of putting together, and so much more!

Fore more information on the Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame, check out their official site at this link! Also, Angel’s project, the Women’s Wrestling documentary, is looking for help with funding. If you can help out, check out their GoFundMe page and help make this project a reality!

To listen, visit www.WrestlingEpicenter.com. There is a YouTube video, an MP3, and a transcript waiting for you there. If you run a site and would like to use this content, please feel free as long as you credit and link back to our site!

ANGEL ORSINI:

On where the idea for the Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame came from:

“Well, in all seriousness, I have been wrestling now for 26 years. I have met some truly amazing women over those years and I would not be the same woman that I am today if it wasn’t for those women and hearing their stories. It strengthened me and encouraged me. Their story is so important! I can’t stress how important their story is! I thought, in 2022 going into 2023, I thought we might be a little bit further in some ways when it comes to women’s place in society and how we’re valued and our level of equality. Unfortunately, in some ways, we’re not up to my expectations. But, in wrestling, women have come a long way! Women have contributed a lot of blood, a lot of sweat, and a lot of tears! There has been a lot of sacrifice… Pain! All to get women’s wrestling where it is. And I thought I want to make sure these women’s stories are preserved. That’s just it! It is a way to get society, maybe even mainstream society, to kind of take a closer look at women’s wrestling and women’s wrestling history because women’s wrestling history is a part of women’s history.”

On how different women’s wrestling is today versus when she started in 1996:

“I mean, it is a lot different. Back then, it was like, “You wanna what? (laughs) You really want to wrestle?” I was like, (slap, slap, slap) “Yeah, I wanna wrestle!” So, I was an MMA fighter. I had already been wrestling for years. But, shoot wrestling, if you’d like. But now, 2022, the door is wide open! If you want it, if you’re willing to put in the work, there is a pot for women!”

On feeling it is sometimes too easy for young women in wrestling:

“Unfortunately, it might be a little too open to where there might be a spot and not someone there that can fill it. There has to be a balance achieved. I’m old school. I’m of the mindset that if a spot opens up and you’re not up to the level to fill that spot at the level that is expected… Well, don’t fill that spot because you disrespect everyone else. ANd, if you open the ropes too easily for girls who are not fully trained and have not put in the work to be good wrestlers, then you devalue all of the work that the people put in to be an equal and earn the spot. So, yeah. If you want it and you’re willing to work for it, the door should be open. But, the door should not be open just because you say you want it and you look halfway decent. You’ve got to earn it!”

On if the stories about ECW being crazy even in its final days were true:

“ECW was a place where you definitely had to earn it! (laughs) ECW was crazy! Some of the wrestlers were crazy! Some of the fans were crazy! (laughs) But, I was a ready made wrestler. I had worked and already traveled the world a bit before I got to ECW. So, I wasn’t intimidated by anyone nor did anyone try to do that to me. I think that was maybe more the guy’s experience? Because you had so many indy dudes and so many trainee dudes who were students under some of the other guys and they were maybe going a little buck wild. But, I didn’t experience anything too crazy.”

On being willing to do crazy things in ECW:

“In the ring, some of the things I did (in ECW) were probably a little crazy for a girl. I mean, I went through a flaming table! (laughs) As far as I know, I don’t think there has been another girl on TV that has been through a flaming table! But, we worked out hard! Working an ECW show was a 2 shower day. I had to take a shower after working out practicing all day. And, I had to take another show after the show. You know? (laughs)”

On changing up her persona in ECW:

“Well, we had TV. So, even The Rock had to change it up. He was Rocky Miavia before he became The Rock and smelled what he was cooking. (laughs) But, I was Riptide for my first match ever in wrestling against Chyna. In ECW, I became the Prodigette. I would go back to Riptide sometimes after ECW as well.”

On injuring herself doing a ladder spot on a WEW PPV in 2006:

“So, I shattered both my feet coming off the ladder. I would have been fine if our referee had just held the ladder. And, it is the job of the referee to hold the ladder! I didn’t know she wasn’t holding the ladder! We all told her that her only job was to hold the ladder! But, she was too busy shaking her ass because, of course, it was WEW and we had to have a stripper guest-referee for such a match – Yay! Lucky me! But, no, I don’t regret it. I found out who I really am! And, I also found out who my friends really were. That stuff matters! So, I broke both my feet and I finished the match on two broken feet. That shows a lot about who you really are.”

On almost dying due to the incident:

“I also never would have known I’m allergic to morphine if I didn’t have to go through that experience. They adh to bring me back. It almost killed me! When they found out I was allergic to morphine, I was in the emergency room. But, when I went back in for surgery, they gave me something that was not morphine but was supposed to be different from it. Well, it wasn’t different enough! So, I went into anaphylactic ! I could not breathe, I could not move. I had an out of body experience. And, I had to come back. So, that was worth knowing! (laughs)”

On the documentary she’s working on and how it resulted in the Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame:

“So, I want to be clear. I founded the Hall of Fame because I think it is worthy of putting my time and name behind. I would do anything for my sisters! I truly believe we are all sisters of the ring. I really mean that. (Sounds to be getting emotional) My peers have reacted well to the Hall of Fame so far. They should because it is for them! And, I think the brothers recognize that too because they have a woman in their life – Their mother, their sister, their daughter, their niece, their wife! This is important because I want to show that these women are great human beings and not just very talented wrestlers but amazing human beings! There is so much bad news all around us. Lets encourage one another! Lets inspire one another! Iron sharpens iron! So, the Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame was birthed out of the documentary – The Circle of Champions, the Story of Women’s Professional Wrestling. The documentary doesn’t even feature everyone’s story. We realized that. We can’t have it go for many hours and we have to have an ending! So, because there is so much content that will probably not make the final cut, we’re likely going to make this a series and feature more of these amazing stories we’ve had told to us through our journey and into the Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame.”

On the decision making process of who to ad to the Hall of Fame:

“Well, let me explain. I am a founder of the Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame. But, I do not decide who is inaugurated. Because, if I did, they all would be! I truly mean that. All of my sisters from all eras! Like you, I’m a huge fan of Mildred Burke. I went to Rutgers. We learned about the suffragettes. One of the things that Douglas, New Jersey had was a woman’s college before women had the right to vote. Things go together! You can’t just say that Mildred Burke is the queen – It is extraordinary what she did because of her era! Look at Bags Wingo, Ethel Johnson, and Marva Scott! Three African American women wrestling in the 1950’s when there was still a black water fountain and a white water fountain. If you watch their matches, they were amazingly talented! They were putting in the work! But, if you add in the fact that they were black women in the 1950’s and 1960’s… Yo, that is a whole new level!”

On adding in the original GLOW girls:

“They not only helped women’s wrestling. But, they helped all wrestling become more mainstream at that time, dude! They had a great platform! People cay say what they want about their wrestling. Listen, if there is an opinion to be had about wrestling, people are going to have them all over the place. But, they can be very proud of what they did back then.”