Eleven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s show will feature Ryan Nemeth, Nick Comoroto, Dante Martin, Angelico, former Impact star Caleb Konley in his third AEW match, Anna Jay A.S., and others. These matches were taped back on August 21 from Universal Studios in Orlando.

The following matches have been announced for tonight:

* Angelico vs. Caleb Konley

* Anna Jay A.S. vs. Kelly Madan

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Jay Malachi

* Dante Martin vs. Anthony Henry

* Leon Ruffin vs. Bshp King

* Leila Grey vs. Tiara James

* Jora Johl vs. Blake Li

* Jeeves Kay vs. Gus De La Vega

* Nick Comoroto vs. Shaheem Ali

* The Renegade Twins vs. Mila Moore and Mylo

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Arjun Singh

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

