Lucha-libre star and frequent AEW competitor Angelico issued a short statement on his Twitter today announcing that he suffered a torn ACL towards the end of 2021, and will be out action for some time. The former Lucha Underground trios champion adds that his recovery is going well, even sharing a video of his rehab process.

Angelico writes, “Official Announcement: Unfortunately the bad news is I can confirm the rumors. I suffered a torn ACL and meniscus at the end of 2021.

The good news as you can see below, is that my recovery is well ahead of schedule and my return to the ring is just around the corner!”

You can see check out his statement and video below.