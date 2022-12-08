During a recent interview with Fightful pro-wrestling star Angelina Love spoke about her admiration for NWA President Billy Corgan, and why she wasn’t offended by Corgan’s comments about not running another Empowerrr event this year. Check out Love’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says Billy Corgan is a creative genius:

I don’t think Billy is wrong in anything that he says. That man has been in the entertainment business for 35 years, the most difficult entertainment business, the music industry. I think he’s a creative genius and he loves wrestling. He loves women’s wrestling and is very supportive. He makes sure we’re all over the shows. He’s always been supportive of me and my career, I’ve known him for over 10 years. When things are put online, maybe the headlines are a little clickbaity, it’s possible things can be taken a certain way, but I don’t think he’s incorrect in saying that at all.

How she wasn’t offended by Corgan’s comments about not running another NWA Empowerrr: