Show: Interactive Wrestling Radio

Guest: Angelina Love

Date: 08/19/22

Your Host: James Walsh

Brand new, August 16th, 2022 interview with Angelina Love of The Allure, The Beautiful People, and now of the NWA as she prepares for NWA 74 to participate in the Mildred Burke Battle Royal and could ultimately challenge either Taya Valkyrie or Kamille for the NWA Womens’ Championship! We discuss The Beautiful People, Vince McMahon leaving WWE, the final days of ROH and her thoughts on Tony Khan/AEW purchasing it, and much more!

NWA 74 takes place from the famous home of Wrestling at the Chase in St. Louis! For updates and info on how you can attend or watch live, visit the official NWA Website! You can also check out Angelina’s Brand Army pay site with exclusive content at www.AngelinaForever.com!

You can listen to the whole interview in the YouTube video below. Transcripted highlights are below the video.

ANGELINA LOVE:

On taking part in NWA’s Mildred Burke Battle Royal at NWA 74:

“Oh, it is really cool and I’m so proud to be a part of it. And, August of this year is my 22 year Anniversary of being in this business – August 18th, actually. Being a vet (veteran) female in a battle royal dedicated to a vet is awesome!”

On getting into wrestling when women weren’t featured as they are today:

“Ever since I first saw it, I loved it. I was always very athletic. So, I just went for it! I don’t know, I just go for things when I want them! (laughs) This was something I wanted my entire life. There was not a way for me to not pursue it or follow it. So, I did…. And, yeah. There were barely any girls in it when I started. I started pretty young – I was 18! I went in with the understanding that this is a male dominated business and that is perfectly fine. That never intimidated me when I was young and still doesn’t to this day. I’ve been able to be a woman reaching great success in a quote-unquote “man’s business”, so you can always follow and achieve your dreams if you just put in the hard work!”

On her WWE release coming from “Nova” Mike Bucci:

“Well, I met Nova when I was 19. We were working a Scott D’Amore BCW show in Windsor, Ontario. He was still long hair, leather pants wearing ECW Nova at that time. I tend to think of people as I first meet them so he’s still Nova to me! I don’t know if he told you but when he called, I thought he was kidding. At that time, I was going up to TV with the Shane Twins. They were doing the Gemini gimmick. He hat told me, jokingly, what if he had to release me. Obviously, that idea didn’t pan out. But, when he called me to release me, it was a Thursday and I was supposed to go to TV the following Tuesday. So, when he told me, I was like, “Ha ha! Ha ha! Good joke. We’ve done this already!” He said, “Williams, listen to the sound of my voice. Do I sound like I’m messing with you?” I was like, “Wait a minute, what?” But, I guess if there is any good thing about getting a phone call like that, at least it is coming from a friend – Someone you had known forever and someone who had some feelings behind it. It was probably as hard on him to do it as it was for me to hear it.”

On if the TNA Knockouts started this “Women’s Revolution” we see today:

“Absolutely! I think that is a no brainer. Like we say, everything happens for a reason. I always wanted to be in WWE… I saw myself as a WWE Diva. I wanted to have my WrestleMania moment ever since I was a kid! So, it took me a few years into being with TNA before I was like, “OH! This is what I was supposed to do!” Velvet and I and probably like 2 other Knockouts were able to travel the world and become household names without having that WWE machine behind us. So, I think that was an extra pat on the back for us.”

On how the change happened:

“Especially in 2007, there wasn’t a whole lot going on for the girls. It was a lot of Divas Search girls, a lot of bra and panties matches. Women were still the bathroom break! But, we (the Knockouts) were equally – And I’ll always have such respect for Jeff Jarrett, Vince Russo, Dutch mantell, and everyone else who said, “We’re joist going to go with this women’s division and it is either going to sink or it is going to swim. But, we’re going to go in this direction.” And, obviously, it worked. We were also doing the sexier, edgier side of wrstling when WWE was just deciding to go PG… PG doesn’t work in wrestling! That is just my opinion. But, if you look at the ratings we were getting, that is what people wanted to see! So, absolutely, 100%, the Knockouts were the catalyst. That is something that no one can ever take away from us and I’m so grateful and forever astonished that I was able to be a part of that.”

On leaving Dixie Carter off her list:

“Don’t say it, don’t say it! (laughs) I’ve done enough interviews over the years saying what I really thought of her (Dixie Carter) and what she did or didn’t do.”

On balancing sex appeal with being taken seriously as a wrestler:

“No, and I’ve fed off of that. This is true of me and Velvet but me specifically, I understand that I have a very judgable cover to my book! (laughs) I’ve always wanted this look. I’ve always been confident in my capabilities to where I have no problem with people looking at me and being like, “Oh, she’s blonde, she’s got big boobs, she’s got tattoos… She probably sucks because she’s hot!” So, I used to love people thinking that about me and then get in the ring and completely kick ass too and make people’s jaws drop and be like, “Oh my God!” And I’d be like, “Yeah! I can do that too!””

On her and Velvet Sky forging a bond with The Beautiful People:

“You know, we have a lot od differences. But, we have a lot of similar things in terms of our sense of humor… I had done a couple of indies with Velvet before I went to WWE. She had come in for a week-long tryout and we just always got along. Then, I got released and we did another indy together… And, of course, we were two of the first ones contacted to start the Knockouts division together. When we got there (TNA), I think they asked us if there was anyone we’d like to work with and we both said eachother. We were ridiculous! We’d both laugh, we’d dress the same with the short skirts, TV make-up, TV hair! We just really got along and through traveling together, really got to know each other well. So, when we were all new there, everyone was trying to figure out what their place is – Are they baby face, are they heel. We were like, “Lets be a team! Like, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in The Simple Life meets the Mean Girls!” With the way we looked, it worked and, once again, Vince Russo, I don’t care what anyone says =, we love him! He was so easy to get along with and work with. He was such a good collaborator with us! We were like, “This is what we’re thinking and this is what we want to do!” It was very easy to get all that stuff sorted out. And, it obviously worked!”

On various attempts to feud Velvet Sky against her:

“We hated it! We just never liked working against each other. We are good company girls and would do what needed to be done. But, it was just never in our souls. But, we never wanted to not be the Beautiful People and feud against each other.”

On her take of Impact Wrestling these days:

“I’m not going to lie, I don’t have cable. So, I don’t catch it. I just see what I see on the Internet. But, I’m just so glad it is still around. I know a lot of people there! And, I’m so glad everyone’s got jobs and they’re still kicking it! I think it is cool!”

On the time WWE ran a Beautiful People image at an NXT Live Event:

“Was that real? (laughs) I vaguely remember someone sent me that when it happened on Facebook and I thought that was cool but I really didn’t know what it was all about.”

On returning to ROH after 15 years away at ROH/NJPW Supercard in MSG:

“First, I don’t think many people knew that it was a re-debut because I was there (ROH) like 15 years earlier. But, to re-debut in Madison Square Garden? That was definitely a bucket list item we could cross off! Like, damn! Getting to come out as a secret – Which was so hard to not tell anyone. Getting to come out, Madison Square Garden, WrestleMania weekend! It doesn’t get any better than that! You can just feel the energy in the building – The building was packed! No pun intended, Supercard of Honor, it was an honor to be there. That was really fun!”

On if ROH was chaotic backstage during her time there:

“I mean, a little bit. But, I try to keep my nose out of things – You know what I mean? I do know that a lot of people wish we had more direction in the company. I certainly think it is fair to say that the pandemic really threw everything off for everyone everywhere. The one thing I never really understood is why we never had people back. Everyone else was starting to have people back and we were still doing empty arena tapings. TO me, it was like, the company could be making money right now if they would let the people come back – And people want to come back! That was one of the things I just never understood.”

On ROH being purchased by AEW’s Tony Khan and their current product:

“I love Ring of Honor. I always have. I just want to see it become this big, amazing thing again. It is another place for everyone to have jobs which is a great, important thing! I loved Death Before Dishonor. A lot of guys got to go back and do their thing there. It was a great pay per view. Everyone that I talked to that worked there said they had fun. I hope, I really, really hope- I would love to work there! I’m just excited for it and I hope it becomes awesome again!”

On the NWA 74 event:

“I am so excited! I love being a part of things that are a part of history! (laughs) I love the NWA locker room and the whole vibe. They put on great shows!”

On Billy Corgan’s vision for wrestling:

“I can’t say enough good things about Billy Corgan! I just love him! I loved him way before NWA! (laughs) And, they’re starting to do more things with me and Velvet, say Beautiful People, Beautiful People things! That just makes us so happy inside! This is our 15th year as the Beautiful People. So, to still be doing this and have this and have people still want to see it, that will never not touch our hearts! I’m so excited to be a part of this monumental pay per view. Still very blessed and very thankful!”

On if she intends to make NWA her home:

“Well, I did their tapings in March, I did their tapings in June. So, yes, I intend on continuing to do shows with NWA!”

On if changes at the top in WWE will be beneficial for the business:

“Definitely! I think the changes will be beneficial for both women and men. Look at what Hunder did with NXT! I don’t know but I’d like to think that everybody would be very comfortable with him and have a great deal of respect for him. So, like, if Hunter is back doing Triple H things… I mean, there is still a lot that has to be fixed. Every company has some that need to be washed out. But, it is amazing to see this happen in WWE in real time! I mean, I’ve been watching them my whole life! But, I adore Triple H. I’m so excited to see what happens. I mean, look at all the people that have come back already! And, they’ll be pushed properly where they weren’t before. I think it is super exciting!”

On her social media and Brand Army page:

“So, my Twitter is @ActualALove. My Facebook is private, so sorry! Instagram is @ALove4Life222, and yes, my Brand Army for exclusive content – it is NOT OnlyFans but it is like OnlyFans because OnlyFans has a stigma, it is www.AngelinaForever.com!”