NWA couple Angelina Love and Psycho Boy Fodder recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview. Below are highlights:

* Fodder and Love enjoy watching bad wrestling because it teaches them what not to do

* WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton pushed for Fodder to join the NWA. EC3 also pushed for him, and Johnny Swinger put in a good word for him

* Love said she enjoys working with NWA President Billy Corgan. She also enjoys the laid back vibes of the locker room

* Love doesn’t think Corgan was wrong with his comments about a possible NWA Empower 2 event. She said Corgan loves women’s wrestling and has always supported her. She was not offended by his comments, and also does not believe Empower 2 will happen. You can click here for Corgan’s original comments from August, and click here for his recent follow-up comments

* Love is interested in working as an agent or producer when her in-ring career is over

* Fodder would like to work with Matt Hardy and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. Love named WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus as her dream opponent

