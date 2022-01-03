Angelina Love made an appearance on Front Row Material to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Fans thinking she was not good in the ring because of her looks:

“I took kind of a weird joy, a pleasure, and I understand I’m a very judgeable book by my cover. I get that. I feel like people would look at Velvet (Sky) and I especially and say, ‘Oh, they’re hot. They must suck.’ We get that. That gave me so much fuel because I know I’m a good worker. I loved people undercutting me maybe initially, and then getting in the ring and like kicking a**. That was always such a thing for me.”

Whether the narrative that people think beautiful women only get hired because of their looks bothers her:

“That never bothered me to be honest because I grew up watching Pamela Anderson on Baywatch and Sable in WWE. I was obsessed with that big boob, blonde hair, like blonde bombshell thing. I wanted to be that, and I knew that from a very young age. I’ve been in this business for 21 years now. When I was coming up, everything was, you have to have implants, you have to have this certain look, so to me, I think because I always wanted to look that way anyway, it was never an insulting thing.” “As far as looks wise, I’ve never had a problem with that because I always liked hair glitter, eight pounds of makeup, butt cheeks hanging out of the skirt, tanner, all of those things. I’ve always had the thought process of we’re characters. We’re performers. We’re in a play. We’re in a show. We’re in a movie. My personal opinion is I don’t think you should look the same on a show as you would when you go grocery shopping at 10pm. I know if I was a guy at a wrestling show, I would want to see attractive females if there’s going to be females on the show. That’s my personal opinion.”

