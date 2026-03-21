Another member of the WWE roster is getting ready to grow their family.

Angelo Dawkins and his wife, Grace Russo, have announced that they are expecting their third child together. The couple shared the news on social media on Friday, revealing that their newest addition is due in September.

Russo broke the news with a lighthearted message.

“We are officially outnumbered,” she wrote. “Baby #3 due September.”

Big news for the Dawkins family.

The announcement quickly drew attention from across the wrestling world, with several notable names chiming in to offer their congratulations. Among those reacting were Apollo Crews, Bobby Lashley, TJ Wilson, Isaiah Kassidy, Tonga Loa, Kelani Jordan, Omos, Jade Cargill, Nattie Neidhart, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, Elijah, and Brodie Lee Jr.