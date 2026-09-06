Angelo Dawkins has completed the hat trick, and apparently, he’s ‘calling it a career’ when it comes to having kids.

The WWE Superstar announced on social media Sunday morning that he and his wife, Grace Russo, have welcomed their third child together.

After previously welcoming two boys, Dawkins and Russo are now the proud parents of a baby girl.

Dawkins shared three photos of the newest addition to the family on his official X account, while joking that three children will be the final tally.

“Welcome to the fam,” Dawkins wrote. “Third and retired!”

Dawkins has been away from the ring since the July 6 episode of WWE Raw. On that show, he and longtime Street Profits partner Montez Ford lost the WWE World Tag Team Championships to The Vision duo of Austin Theory and Bron Breakker.

It has been a summer of new additions for The Street Profits, as Ford and his wife, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair, also welcomed their first child in August.

Congratulations to Dawkins, Russo and their growing family.