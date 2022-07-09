WWE star Angelo Dawkins from the Street Profits recently appeared on the After The Bell podcast, where the former multi-time tag champion discussed the positive feedback he and Montez Ford have received following their competitive matchup against the Usos at last weekend’s Money In The Bank event. Highlights are below.

Says the feedback from the match has been incredibly positive:

“All the feedback has been pretty unreal. I mean, the feedback has been great from a lot of people. Obviously, we’re still not happy about the result and the way that it ended. There’s still stuff that needs to be addressed because the shoulder was up, but nah, man, the feedback has been unreal.”

Names several WWE stars who showered him with praise:

“So, TJ, who, I go to his and Nattie’s gym all the time. Every once in a while, like every other week, to just roll around and stuff to practice new things and stuff like that, get more comfortable. TJ was there, Baron Corbin, who was obviously around back in our Tampa days as well. Triple H was there, Stephanie, Vince, Nick Khan, and all those guys were there. Obviously, The Usos, even though we got beef with Woods, Xavier Woods texted me. He was like, ‘Yo, that was crazy.’ He also sent me the picture of my face where I made that weird facial expression. My mouth was wide open, square, or whatever. Somehow, like made my mouth square. I remember my mom texted me. That was the coolest. She likes when we wrestle. So, she was like, ‘That was really good.’ That was that was unreal. But yeah, Peter Rosenberg came up and talked to us and told us like a bunch of his friends were there, and they were like, ‘Yo, that match was insane.’ Everybody was just telling us and I’m just like, ‘Oh, thanks. Thanks,’ and Corbin was making fun of me. He’s like, ‘Bro, I never knew you could flip dive.’ I was like, ‘Nobody really knew I could do that.’”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)