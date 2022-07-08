Angelo Dawkins appeared on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about the praise Montez Ford has been getting and the motivation to have a great match with The Usos this past Saturday at Money in the Bank. He also talked about the potential Ford has in WWE.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t hear all the talk on the internet all the time about Tez. Tez is a freak of nature. That’s my brother. I know he’s good. I know he’s talented. He’s destined to become the world champion. But then on the hand, I saw people talking about me like I’m some scrub or whatever. That took me back to when I first started. When I first started, people were talking like I wasn’t even going to make it a month at that time. I was like, ‘Oh, all right. We’ll see.’ Now everybody is talking about me in that kind of way, saying I’m like, second fiddle, like I’m just the other guy or whatever.”

“I remember after Smackdown, we landed from Phoenix, landed in Vegas. I got to the hotel and it was just in my head and it was pissing me off to a degree like, you know, me, I’m a quiet guy. I’ll joke around and stuff, but I try not to let a lot of things get to me. That was getting to me. I just remember I went on a long walk down the strip. I walked just to clear my head. I never really like to go walking anyway, but I needed to clear my head.”

“Everybody thinks for some reason, some weird reason, that I’m not good. I’m very unselfish. I do whatever I can to make the match great. Tez is obviously the more out there guy, so I don’t mind being in the background. I star in my role. I’ll play my role. I’m a role player in a way, but then I had to remind everybody like, hey, dawg, you’re gonna have to put some respect on my name like, the talk is starting to piss me off now. Now you’re about to see a different me.”