During his interview with Sportskeeda, Angelo Dawkins spoke on what he believes he brings to the table. Here’s what he had to say:

Not a lot of people know what I can bring to the table. I’m the powerhouse of the team. So like not many people have seen me really move. I don’t really need to fly because I got the flyer next to me. You know what I’m saying? I got Tez with me. So my job is just to go out there and run people over and knock them down and throw them and all that types of stuff. And I let him handle the high-flying stuff. So, if it ever happens to where we’re on different brands, I think I got a different side that nobody’s ever seen of me before to show.

Credit: Sportskeeda.