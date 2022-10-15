Angelo Dawkins has been many behind-the-scenes in WWE.

According to Fightful Select, the company star and former multi-time tag champion has been working a ton of singles matches over the last few months as a reward for his physical improvements and toned-up work inside the ring. One source tells the publication that his work has caught the eye of WWE higher-ups.

An unnamed AEW talent told Fightful that they wouldn’t be surprised if Dawkins became the breakout star from the Street Profits. For context…Dawkins has wrestled more singles matchups since the summer than he had in the last year previously.

Dawkins is a member of the Street Profits tag team, along with fellow rising star Montez Ford. Many analysts and fans in the WWE Universe have long believed that Ford was on his way towards being a huge singles star, which is still possible, but this latest report indicates that Dawkins is on his way in that direction as well.

Stay tuned.