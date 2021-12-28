Montez Ford appeared on The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young and during it, he was asked when he felt like he had made it in WWE after signing with the company in 2012.

It wasn’t until 2019 that Dawkins felt this way when The Street Profits wrestled Murphy and Seth Rollins.

“Brooklyn, 2019, when he faced Murphy and Seth Rollins for the Raw Tag Team Championships. It was nuts. We wrestled in Brooklyn the year before while we were in NXT, it was right before NXT TakeOver and the crowd was receptive, but fast forward a year later and we were in the spotlight, going for the tag titles and Brooklyn was behind us. We had a promo before the match and the first thing that came out of Tez’ mouth was ‘Where Brooklyn at? Where Brooklyn at?’ and they started going nuts and they’ve been with us ever since. It was like, ‘Oh snap, we got these dudes.'” “I felt relieved, but I felt pumped. I almost wanted to go back out there and wrestle again. It was like that. That’s what the crowd enegery brings. It brings that andraneline and emotion like ‘we’ve got to put on a show. They’re behind us, we have to handle business and do our thing,’ if we don’t and they are behind us, it’s going to be a rough one. If we go out there and show out like we’re capable of…the crowd was with us the whole time and they went nuts because we ended up winning and becoming Raw Tag Team Champions. I felt like I could go out there and wrestle again, that’s how wild it was that day.”

H/T to Fightful for the transcription