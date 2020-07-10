Angelo Dawkins Welcomes New Child, Sami Zayn Reveals Mobile Clinic For Syria Is Finished

WWE star and current Raw tag team champion Angelo Dawkins announced on Twitter the birth of his new child. Dawkins writes, “Welcome to the fam lil homie.” Check it out below.

Welcome to the fam lil homie #fatherhood pic.twitter.com/fxLnuG0Ixe — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) July 9, 2020

Former Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn revealed on Twitter that his mobile “Sami for Syria” clinic, which Zayn had been fundraising for since 2017, has finally been completed. He writes, “IT IS FINALLY HERE!!!!!!!!!”