Congratulations are in order for a member of the WWE talent roster.

Angelo Dawkins, who along with Montez Ford is one-half of The Street Profits tag-team, announced via social media on Wednesday to share some exciting personal life news.

The Street Profits member announced via X today that he has welcomed a new child to the world.

“Welcome to the fam lil homie 2,” wrote Dawkins via X, along with a hash-tag that read, “#DadLife.”

Dawkins, who married his wife earlier this year in June, already has one son.