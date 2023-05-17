AEW star Anna Jay has been the subject of many memes ever since she debuted her new catchphrase: “Fat Ass and a Bad Attitude.”

In a new interview with Under The Ring Jay discusses coming up with the catchphrase and how she new it was going to create some buzz, whether it was good or bad.

I kind of knew, if I was going to say it, that it would create some sort of buzz, whether bad or good. I thought it was on brand with the JAS because everything is kind of ridiculous in a great way. I thought it fit and I was like, ‘You know what, people sometimes say this kind of things to me, why don’t I just say it and see where it goes.’ It just went with it. I thought about it saying it for a little while, but I went back and forth, ‘I don’t know if I want to say it,’ because it’s not really me, personally, but it works with JAS, so I decided to say it and that’s how it happened.

Staying on the subject, Jay explains why the catchphrase is actually a positive thing because a lot of women could relate.

That’s one of the things I was thinking when I was talking to other people about saying it, ‘This is great. A lot of women, I feel they can relate, and guys too.’ Even guys backstage are like, ‘I want this shirt.’ I have Daddy Magic [Matt Menard] wearing it backstage. I thought about it and it’s a positive thing. If I’m going to say it about myself, other people will want to say it about themselves too.

