AEW’s Anna Jay has confirmed that she is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed during this week’s AEW Redemption media call that the 28-year-old recently signed a new contract with the company, while also noting that she is dealing with an injury. Khan added that Jay underwent an MRI last week.

Jay later addressed the situation herself during a recent Twitch stream, confirming the injury while explaining that she is still in the process of determining its severity.

“Yes, the Injury thing is true. I don’t really know the extent of it,” she said. “I’m going to a few doctors right now just to get everything checked out, just to get a few different opinions so I make the right choice. But hopefully it’s not as bad as it possibly can be. It could be okay.”

Jay went on to reveal that the injury involves her shoulder, an area that has given her problems before, and said she wants to make sure she explores all of her options before deciding on a course of treatment.

“My injury, it’s to do with my shoulder, which I’ve had some issues in the past with, so that’s why I just want to get a few different opinions and hopefully it’ll be okay,” she continued. “Also, people are like, ‘She’s always injured.’ I’ve had two injuries while at AEW, my shoulder and my ribs being dislocated. That’s it.”

Anna Jay has not competed since the June 6 edition of AEW Collision in Youngstown, Ohio.