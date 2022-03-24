AEW star Anna Jay from The Dark Order recently spoke with Women’s Wrestling Talk about her relationship with current tag champion Jungle Boy, and how a photo of them circulated online that alerted fans that they were together. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Talks about the photo that made their relationship public:

“We actually got, for the most part, pretty positive feedback. Wrestling fans, I feel like a lot of the time don’t love relationships in wrestling. But yeah, we got positive feedback and a lot of feedback. So I was a little shocked. We’re more private too, so I feel like that’s been like one of the only things that we’ve put out there. So it was kind of a big moment and like you said, I feel like no one really knew or had any inkling of us even being together. So it was definitely I think like a WTF moment for everyone.”

Says Jungle Boy was more adamant about posting their relationship online that she was:

“I feel like it was more him. I think he has said this too. He had a match with Kenny Omega and he was thinking about posting a picture. We had it for a little bit, like a few weeks and he was like ‘I think I might post it after the match’ just because he didn’t want anything to take away from that because it was a huge moment for him. I was like ‘okay, like, this is on you.’ Because he was posting it, not me. So we did put a little thought into it, but once that happened, we were kind of like ‘okay, that’s all we need to do. Now people know we’re together,’ and that’s kind of it.”

