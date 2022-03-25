AEW women’s division star Anna Jay recently spoke with Women’s Wrestling Talk about a wide range of topics, including how she hopes the promotion introduces women’s tag team titles down the line. Highlights from the interview are below.

Wants AEW to introduce tag team titles

“I definitely think so. We didn’t think it would happen anytime soon, which you never know, it was cool to get the secondary women’s title, so now, if I had to guess, the next title for the women’s division should be a tag title.”

Hopeful that the company will introduce those at some point:

“Hopefully, that’s the next one. I don’t know when. I think we do need to keep building and do what we’re doing before that happens, but I definitely think it should happen in the near future. At some point.”

