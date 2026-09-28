AEW star Anna Jay learned of PAC’s passing while in the middle of a livestream, leading her to abruptly end the broadcast after becoming visibly emotional.

AEW announced on Sunday that PAC had passed away at the age of 40, one day after he competed at AEW All Out. The news prompted an outpouring of tributes from wrestlers and others throughout the industry.

Jay was live-streaming when AEW’s announcement was posted on social media and apparently encountered the news in real time.

While reading the post, Jay initially appeared confused and took another look before seemingly realizing what had happened. She then asked viewers to excuse her for a moment and stepped away from the camera.

Jay eventually returned to the livestream but appeared visibly shaken. She did not discuss PAC’s passing in detail and ultimately decided to end the broadcast shortly afterward.

Jay is among several AEW talents who were publicly confronted with the news in emotional circumstances. Marina Shafir and Lance Archer were appearing at an independent wrestling event when they spoke about PAC following the announcement, with Shafir becoming emotional while remembering her Death Riders stablemate.