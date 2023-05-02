Anna Jay looks back at her debut for AEW.

The Jericho Appreciation Society member discussed this topic during a recent interview with PWMania, where she recalled how she got her start with the company during the pandemic era.

“It was crazy. It feels like forever ago. It was at the beginning of the pandemic; I got a call to go to the Atlanta tapings they were doing at the Nightmare Factory. I got to wrestle Shida which was really cool. It was kind of a last-minute thing; they didn’t have a lot of talent on hand because of the pandemic at the time. I lived in Atlanta, so it worked out in my favor. So, I did that and then got called back to do a Dark taping in Jacksonville maybe a week or two after that. Here I am now.”

Jay came into AEW as a lovable babyface but is now a vicious heel as a part of JAS. She tells PWMania that it has been a lot of fun being a bad guy, especially next to legends like Chris Jericho.

“Pros and cons to everything. I like playing the role I’m in right now, it’s a lot of fun. I definitely get a lot of hate. Whether it’s real or not, whatever it is. It’s good and bad. It’s good to be able to try these different roles out. My experience level is not the greatest, so I know it’s challenging in a good way. It’s been a lot of fun and obviously working with Chris is just crazy and an honor as well. I’m definitely appreciating working with him.”

Earlier in the year Jay sustained an injury on an episode of AEW Rampage. She was victorious over Ashley D’amboise on Friday’s Rampage.