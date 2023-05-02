Anna Jay is grateful that she gets to work next to the legendary Chris Jericho in AEW.

Jay gave her thoughts on working with The Ocho as a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society during a recent interview with PWMania. During the conversation, Jay says that she’s always been able to go to Jericho for advice, but getting to be a member of his popular group has helped her own career immensely.

“It’s so cool. Meeting him and working with him in AEW was a crazy experience for me. Obviously, now I never thought I’d be in a faction with him. I always was able to go to him for advice, but now being able to work right underneath him is cool because I literally get to talk to him every week. He produces a lot of promos and backstage stuff. It’s been such an honor to be able to go to him every week. I cannot say enough good things about him.”

At a separate point in the interview Jay discussed her AEW debut during the COVID era of wrestling. You can read about that here.