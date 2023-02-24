Anna Jay has provided an update on her condition following a scary-looking spot from the January 13th edition of AEW Rampage.

On that night, Jay and Tay Melo took on Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho in a brutal street fight, one that Soho and Nightingale came out on the winning end of. At one point, Nightingale power bombed Jay off the stage, but Jay missed the tables and landed directly on the floor.

In a new tweet, the Jericho Appreciation Society member revealed that she dislocated her ribs on the spot. She writes, “No bruised tailbone, but I did have some dislocated ribs. Not fun.”

No bruised tailbone, but I did have some dislocated ribs. Not fun. https://t.co/ifGwA3U0Wu — Anna Jay (@annajay___) February 24, 2023

Jay has not wrestled since this match took place.