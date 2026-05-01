Anna Jay is setting the record straight after speculation about her AEW future began circulating online, addressing the situation directly during a recent Twitch stream.

With rumors spreading about her contract status and backstage situation, Jay told fans that most of what has been reported simply isn’t accurate. While acknowledging the noise surrounding her, she made it clear that the majority of claims don’t reflect reality.

“It’s not a big deal, but just a lot of stuff going on online that you guys have been seeing. A lot of it is not true.”

Jay also suggested that the rumors may have originated from someone she previously worked with, but who is no longer part of her team.

“I guess allegedly the source was someone I used to work with, and he no longer is working for me as of a few months ago. So I don’t know exactly if that’s true or not but it apparently came from him.”

She then clarified the one piece of information that is legitimate, confirming that her contract is nearing its end, while dismissing everything else.

“The only thing out of everything that’s been posted that’s true is just that my contract is coming up, but that is it.”

Jay didn’t leave much room for interpretation when addressing the rest of the speculation.

“That’s it. Not a big deal. Everything else that you guys have seen is pretty much BS.”

The update comes after online discussion intensified around her future, leading to growing questions about her status within AEW. Jay had already pushed back on some of those claims and confirmed she would continue appearing on programming.

She is currently scheduled to return to the ring on the May 2 episode of AEW Collision, where she will challenge Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship.

Her decision to address the situation directly brings clarity to a conversation that escalated quickly. While her contract timeline is now confirmed, her comments suggest that much of the surrounding narrative has been overstated.

Situations like this highlight how quickly speculation can spread in modern wrestling, especially when contract talks are involved. With talent now having direct access to fans through platforms like Twitch, wrestlers can immediately respond and reshape the narrative themselves. In Jay’s case, that direct communication shifts focus back to her in-ring future rather than unverified reports.