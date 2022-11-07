To promote the P.W.I. Women’s 150, Anna Jay was interviewed by Pro Wrestling Illustrated where she spoke about leaving the Dark Order and joining the Jericho Appreciation Society and more. Here are the highlights:

Joining the faction led by Jericho:

“Well, I’ll start off by saying I’ll always love my Dark Order guys. But you know, it’s kind of one of those things where it’s I could never turn down an opportunity to work with someone like Chris Jericho. He’s someone who’s probably the most talented person I know in the wrestling business so, to work with him is really an honor and something I’ve never thought I’d be able to do. So that would be the main reason I would say and also like I said, to be able to tag with Tay [Melo] again… So I think those are the main reasons but, yeah, Chris Jericho, he’s great and I am so happy that I get to work with him.”

On turning heel:

“Uh, yeah [I feel I’ve come into the heel role]. I like doing that. I think it’s a little fun to play someone maybe who I’m really not. I don’t think I would say I’m like that in real life so I think it’s really fun. It’s also something different to do and to challenge myself. So I’m really glad I’ve been able to do that just because to change characters is just something, you know, that’s maybe not the most easiest thing but like I said, it’s challenging me and I’ve loved every second of it.”

Quotes via POST Wrestling