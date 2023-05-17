Anna Jay reflects on her recent street fight match with Julia Hart.

The JAS member took on the House of Black’s witch one week ago on AEW Dynamite, a matchup that Hart ended up victorious in. Jay spoke about their brutal brawl during a recent interview with Under The Ring. Here is what she had to say.

Yeah, well, I mean it was cool (to have the match on Dynamite with Julia Hart). I definitely didn’t expect to have that kind of match with Julia ever. But yeah, I mean, it’s fun. It’s one of those things where, to me personally, those kind of matches are the most fun and the most intense and kind of just a different beast in itself so to have that with Julia was kind of cool.

Jay later reiterates that she is very happy with how the match ended up going, aside from the fact that she had a big loss in primetime.

I mean obviously, we’re not best friends now but, overall I’m happy with it and I think that it went okay besides me losing.

You can check out Anna Jay’s full interview by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)