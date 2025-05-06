– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring premieres tonight on Vice TV. The highly-anticipated episode from the ongoing new sixth season of the popular documentary series will focus on Billy Jack Haynes. The description for the episode reads as follows:

“An 80s wrestling star, Billy Jack Haynes’ life of violence and mystery leads to his current situation; behind bars and charged with the second degree murder of his wife.”

– WWE has released alternate camera angle footage of the post-WWE Raw angle from Monday night’s WWE Backlash: St. Louis go-home show in Omaha, NE., which saw Logan Paul attack WWE World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso.

– Today marks the 23-year anniversary of the day WWE officially “Got The ‘F’ Out,” changing the company name from World Wrestling Federation (WWF) to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) due to a trademark issue with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).