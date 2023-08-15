Free agent Mustafa Ali is set to make an announcement on tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

Ali took to Twitter this week and invited fans to join him on tonight’s show for a “very important announcement,” but no other details were provided.

Ali returned to NXT in June and defeated Joe Gacy in his first match back. He then teamed with Wes Lee and Tyler Bate for a win over Gacy and The Dyad, and picked up a singles win over Bate. This led to a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title at The Great American Bash, which saw Dominik Mysterio defeat Ali and former champion Lee to capture the title. Ali was back in action on last week’s show, where he defeated Axiom.

After last week’s win over Axiom, Ali announced that he was launching a campaign to become the next NXT North American Champion because he wants it and the fans want it. It’s likely that tonight’s announcement will be related to Ali’s chase for Mysterio’s NXT North American Title.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s NXT:

* More build for the NXT Heatwave special episode

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) defend against The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) in the show opener

* Mustafa Ali will make an announcement

* Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak

* Blair Davenport vs. Dana Brooke

* Dijak vs. Wes Lee to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at Heatwave on August 22

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.