The legacy of Bray Wyatt lives on.

The Hernando Wrestling Club announced via social media that the annual high school wrestling tournament in Florida is being renamed to honor the legacy of the late WWE legend.

The tournament, which kicks off on December 5 and December 6, will now be known annually as ‘The Windham Rotunda Memorial Invitational.’

Additionally, it was noted that an annual scholarship is being established in Rotunda’s name in honor of the former Hernando High School alum.

Featured below is the official announcement that was released via Instagram this week:

EXCITING NEWS! With the blessing of the Rotunda Family and Brooksville Kiwanis we are changing the name of the long lasting Kiwanis Invitational to the Windham Rotunda Memorial Invitational. We also are creating a scholarship fund in his name that will be presented to one senior wrestler every year before the finals of the tournament. This will be our 44th year hosting one of the most established high school wrestling tournaments in the state of Florida. Windham was my teammate and one of the most memorable athletes to ever wear the Purple and Gold. I hope this can be a small tribute to his lasting legacy. He is a true legend and someone we will never forget. INTRODUCING THE WINDHAM ROTUNDA MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL #HWC

Bray Wyatt passed away at the age of 36 back in August of 2023.