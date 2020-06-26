Anonymous Letter from WWE Talent Reveals Details on Coronavirus Situation

A WWE developmental talent has reached out to WrestlingInc, under the condition of anonymity, and revealed some details on this week’s COVID-19 testing.

It was noted that WWE’s Talent Relations department informed talents that they are not to coe out publicly with positive tests or make any statements. As we’ve noted, WWE on-air talents Kayla Braxton and Renee Young, along with Producers Jamie Noble and Adam Pearce, revealed on social media that they had the virus. Apparently this is because Talent Relations sent that note to only wrestlers and not other employees.

It was also noted that WWE would take care of any medical treatments if employees needed them.

Details were also revealed on the questionnaire that WWE has everyone fill out before entering the Performance Center. One of the questions asked was if employees had done anything to put themselves at risk of catching the virus, which could include people not wearing masks in public or attending large gatherings. It was noted that wrestlers had been visiting beaches and amusement parks, and were still performing at WWE tapings.

We noted earlier today at this link that WWE talents were now wearing mask as of today’s tapings. It was noted that talent were not allowed to wear masks before, which was apparently changed this week because of the videos that proved NXT talents were wearing masks in the crowd.

You can see the full letter sent to WrestlingInc by a WWE developmental talent below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.