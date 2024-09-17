The eighth entrant for the 2024 British J-Cup Tournament has been announced.

And he’s “#AllElite.”

On Tuesday, September 17, RevPro announced current AEW star and member of the Top Flight tag-team, Dante Martin, as the eighth entrant in the 2024 British J-Cup Tournament.

“Entrant number eight for Saturday, September 28th’s British J-Cup is DANTE MARTIN,” read the announcement from RevPro on 9/17.

Among the other entrants announced for the tournament scheduled for 9/28 are Lio Rush, Kid Lykos II and Robbie Eagles.